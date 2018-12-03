Derelict anti-social behaviour hotspot in Irthlingborough to be transformed into affordable new homes

A derelict row of terraced housing in Irthlingborough which was plagued by anti-social behaviour will be transformed into a collection of affordable new homes.

Spire Homes and Higham Ferrers-based developer Snowdon Homes have recently finished clearing the site on High Street to make way for six new properties for affordable rent.

The project, which has received a £300,000 grant from Homes England, will see three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom homes built.

The leader of East Northamptonshire Council, Cllr Steven North, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Spire Homes to deliver affordable family homes in Irthlingborough.

“We are committed to transforming unused areas of our district in order to provide homes for our residents, which will continue to make East Northamptonshire a wonderful place to work and live.”

Work to demolish the existing century-old buildings finished earlier this month in preparation for the next phase of the development, which is due to be completed in April 2019.

Spire, which is part of Longhurst Group, manages more than 4,100 homes across Northamptonshire, with 3,600 of those in East Northamptonshire.

Longhurst Group executive Ian Jackson said: "We are really pleased to have started work on this development.

"This site has attracted anti-social behaviour in the past and we are very proud to be giving the area a new lease of life by transforming it to provide much-needed affordable family housing.

"This project has not been undertaken to generate profit, but rather to improve the lives of our customers and the communities in which they live."