Deputy director from KGH up for national women’s award

The deputy director of nursing and quality at Kettering General Hospital has been shortlisted for a national women’s award for service to the community.

Diane Postle – who has worked at KGH for the past two years – has been named as a finalist in the English Women’s Awards for her work with the Rainbows Hospice for life limited children in Loughborough.

She is a finalist in the community award category for supporting the hospice as a volunteer, trustee and as chairman from 2015-2018.

The English Women’s Awards aim to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of women from a variety of fields such as charity work, business, the professions, and civil service.

Diane, who remains a trustee with Rainbows, said: “My time at Rainbows has been brilliant and I am still proud to be a part of this amazing organisation which puts children and young people at the very centre of care.

“To be shortlisted for this award was a complete surprise and is an absolute honour.”

Diane, who lives near Market Harborough, is married with two children.

The awards are being held at the Grand Hotel in Leicester tomorrow (Tuesday).