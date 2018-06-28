Deputy director from KGH scoops national women’s award

The deputy director of nursing and quality at Kettering General Hospital has won a national women’s award for service to the community.

Diane Postle – who has worked at KGH for the past two years – was chosen as the winner of the Community Award section of the English Women’s Awards 2018 for her work with the Rainbows Hospice for children in Loughborough.

She has worked with the hospice as a volunteer, trustee and as its chairman from 2015-2018.

The English Women’s Awards aim to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of women from a variety of fields such as charity work, business, the professions, and civil service.

She was presented with her award at the Grand Hotel in Leicester on Tuesday (June 26).

Diane, who remains a trustee with Rainbows, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have won the award.

“I started working with the Rainbows Hospice in 2010 because I wanted to offer my more than 30 years of nursing experience to help them develop the service they provide to children.

“Over those years I have worked with the Rainbows leadership team and Board of Trustees to help them shape the future direction of the hospice.

“I am very proud to be associated with the hospice and I hope the award will help to further promote their valuable work.”

Dee Sissons, Rainbows chief executive officer, said: “Diane is a dedicated, passionate health care professional who has made an incredible contribution to Rainbows.

“In addressing the charity’s ambitions to grow and extend its services across the East Midlands in recent years she has played an integral part in keeping our youngsters and their families at the heart of everything we do.

“We are thrilled that her hard work and dedication has been recognised at these national awards.”

Diane, who lives near Market Harborough, is married with two children.