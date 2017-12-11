Demolition of changing rooms at Wellingborough park to re-start soon

Demolition of the changing rooms at a popular park in Wellingborough is due to re-start soon.

An application for demolition of the changing room/pavilion at Castlefields in Irthlingborough Road in the town was made earlier this year.

Documents submitted as part of the application by Wellingborough Council stated that the building is not used, it has become increasingly unsafe and the roof is now considered dangerous.

A notice put up at the site in the summer said: “The proposal involves the demolition of the changing room/pavilion.

“The restoration of the site will be a future scheme funded by Section 106 money for the park.

“Until then there will be a concrete surface in its place.”

The site notice said the proposed demolition was due to take place in September, but the work has yet to be completed.

However, a tweet from Wellingborough Council this week says work is set to re-start soon.

The tweet from the council’s official Twitter account said: “The demolition of the Castlefields changing rooms will re-start on December 18.

“They are no longer used and following concerns about safety, BCW agreed to demolish it.

“Money received from planning developments will be used to refurbish the toilets in the park and bring them back into use.”