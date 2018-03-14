Demolition experts to visit site of Daventry warehouse fire today

Demolition experts will discuss how to bring down the burning warehouse in Daventry today as firefighters enter a third day tackling the blaze.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue says the fire is fully contained with joint police and fire forensic investigations still on-going.

Speaking last night, group manager Warren Ellison, said: “The presence of the emergency services at the site is being scaled down tonight and discussions about the demolition of the building will take place tomorrow between us and demolition specialists working on behalf of the building’s owner.

“Along with colleagues from the police, we met with representatives from the local community at the scene tonight to show them the scale of the fire and update them on the work that’s taking place to tackle it.”

The fire started in the early hours of Monday morning, March 12, and at its height, more than 50 firefighters were tackling the blaze.

Mr Ellison added: “A number of concerns have been raised by people in Daventry about the smoke produced by the fire. I would like to reassure people that we have been in discussion with Public Health England who have expressed no concern about the smoke, which is similar to the smoke produced by garden fires.

“Our advice remains for local people to keep doors and windows closed to help keep the smoke out of their homes and businesses.

“We have also been in discussion with the Environment Agency which is happy the water used to tackle the fire is being contained to the site. Tankers supplied by the warehouse owners are taking the used water away from the site, helping us to keep the run-off away from local waterways.

“One of our priorities in the last two days has been managing the impact the fire has had on local people and businesses and I would like to take this opportunity to thank those whose routines have been impacted by the fire for their patience.”

A man arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating the fire continue to appeal for anyone with information about it to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.