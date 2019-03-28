Delivery driver robbed at knifepoint in Kettering

A robber fled with cash after holding a delivery driver at knifepoint in Kettering.

The incident took place in Reservoir Road, near the junction with Hallwood Road, between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Saturday, March 23.

Reservoir Road, Kettering. Credit: Google

The victim had just made a fast food delivery and was getting into his vehicle when a man asked him to hand over money.

When the victim refused the man held a kitchen knife to the victim’s face, causing a superficial cut, and made threats if he didn’t hand any money over.

The victim handed money over and made off.

No confirmed description of the attacker was available from police at this stage.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and have urged anyone with information to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.