Delicious egg hunt proves popular in town centre

More than 500 children took part in an Easter-themed egg and word hunt organised by Kettering Council in partnership with shops and businesses.

Young winner Harrison was presented with his haul of prizes - a giant Easter Egg donated by The Shop, a ‘golden ticket’ pass for the Manor House Museum school holiday craft activities and five swimming vouchers for Kettering Swimming Pool from Legacy Leisure!

To join the Easter Egg Hunt, children picked up a map from the Manor House Museum and then searched for eggs hidden in 15 shops throughout the town; each egg was decorated with a word, which then had to be found in a word search on the map.

Guy Holloway, Kettering Council’s head of corporate and cultural services, said: “The Easter Egg Hunt was a great success and I am delighted that so many people took part and visited Kettering town centre and its shops this Easter. It’s also fantastic to hear that so many families enjoyed taking part, and very well done to Harrison!”

Harrison’s mum, Jade, said: “Harrison loved doing the Easter Egg hunt around Kettering we have done the hunt every year for the last few years and I know lots of his friends took part too. The whole hunt was well organised and the shops taking part were very kind in helping to give extra little clues - definitely worth 50p!”