Delays near Rothwell due to overturned lorry

Motorists coming off the A14 at Rothwell have faced delays after a lorry overturned.

The vehicle overturned on the roundabout just off Junction 3 at about 8.15am this morning (Wednesday).

The scene this morning. Credit: Highways England

The slip road will remain closed until the lorry’s load and diesel spillage is cleared.

A Highways England spokesman said: “The A14 eastbound and westbound exit slip roads at J3 Rothwell are closed due to an overturned HGV on the island just off the A14.

“The slip road is likely to remain closed for some time due to load and diesel spillage.

“Recovery and clean up work continues at the scene.”