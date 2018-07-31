Delays after man hit by car in Rushden

The air ambulance was called after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Rushden this morning (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called at about 8.10am following the incident on the A5001 Wellingborough Road.

The incident led to delays in both directions between Masefield Drive and the B569 Irchester Road.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It was an elderly gentleman, believed to be in his 70s, hit by a car.

“The air ambulance attended.

“The man has been taken to Coventry for treatment.”

The spokesman added that the road was re-opened at about 9.15am.