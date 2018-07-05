Dedicated Corby musician Walter dies

A church organist who dedicated nearly 60 years to music in Corby has died aged 86.

Walter Jones moved to Corby in 1960 after studying music at Trinity College, London.

He initially came as a music teacher at Studfall Junior School and then continued at Beanfield Junior School.

He was also the musical director for Corby Junior Strings and ran the Saturday Morning Youth Orchestra at Kingswood School for many years, as well as being a private music tutor for many local people.

Walter was an accomplished musician playing the violin, viola, piano and organ.

Although thoroughly dedicated to enabling young musicians to flourish, Walter was also very active in the wider music scene in Corby and the surrounding areas.

He was the musical director for Corby Choral Society and played for the Kettering Symphony Orchestra, Stamford Chamber Orchestra, Rutland Sinfonia and Camerata Singers.

Walter was also the longest serving musician at Rockingham Castle, playing the grand piano on Sunday afternoons when the castle is open to the public.

He was a key figure in the life of both St John’s Church and the Church of the Epiphany and played the organ in the parish for more than 50 years.

Through playing at countless christenings, weddings, and funerals his musical gifts have helped thousands of people.

Through his dedication Walter Jones has inspired many generations of local musicians.

Walter leaves behind his wife, Pat, and two sons Nick and Daniel.

His funeral is at 10am on Thursday, July 12, at the Church of St John the Baptist in Corby Old Village.