Decorative window stolen by Rushden thieves

A decorative window was stolen from an unused heritage site in Rushden.

The incident took place at the site in Hayway between the early hours of Saturday, January 26 and the late evening of Thursday, January 31.

Offenders entered the building and stole a decorative 19th century window with a ship design.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story supersedes an earlier story published on our website stating the window was stolen from Rushden Mission Church in Brookfield Road. The previous story was based on incorrect information provided by police. They have apologised for the mistake.