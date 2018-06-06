Decision over plans for homeless shelter in Corby could be deferred

Plans for a new homeless shelter in Corby could be deferred rather than decided at a meeting taking place tonight (Wednesday).

Members of Corby Council’s development control committee will be meeting this evening to discuss proposals for a homeless hub in Cannock Road, Corby.

While the controversial plans had been recommended for approval by officers, a spokesman for Corby Council has revealed this afternoon that the local planning authority will be seeking approval from members for a deferral of this item so that further consideration can be made on potential contradictory guidance relating to the 1985 and 2004 Housing Acts.

The spokesman said this refers to the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (England) Regulation 2005.

If deferred, the application would be brought back to the development control committee at the earliest opportunity.