Decade-old rubbish unearthed in Kettering litter pick

Rubbish dating as far back as 2007 was cleared in a community litter pick in Kettering.

Volunteers took to Furnace Lane, the footpath linking Rockingham Road and Malham Drive, on May 25 to remove waste strewn across the area.

This crisp packet from 2007 was unearthed by volunteers. NNL-190306-143850005

Over the course of an afternoon they cleared enough litter to fill 10 bags - and came across an empty packet of Walkers crisps with a best before date of August 25, 2007.

The dropped packet of roast chicken crisps had shown few signs of degrading.

Cllr Ash Davies (Con, Brambleside), who joined the litter pick, said: “The age of some of the rubbish we unearthed shows the huge ongoing impact that litter and plastic waste has on our community.

“It was great to join forces with local residents to transform Furnace Lane and I hope that anyone passing through the area thinks twice about dropping litter now it has been tidied up.

“Similarly, if residents elsewhere in Brambleside Ward wish to arrange a similar litter pick, they are very welcome to get in touch and I will be happy to assist.”

Other waste cleared included drinks cans, tyres and cardboard boxes.

One of the residents that took part in the litter pick contacted Walkers, who supplied a long litter-picker that he plans to use during future litter picks of the Slade Brook area.

In April crisp packets from as long ago as 1990 were discovered during a litter pick in Silverwood Road, just off London Road.