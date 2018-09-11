Deadline extended to nominate Corby’s sporting stars

Do you know a sporting star in Corby? The deadline to nominate them has been extended.

The Corby Sports Awards are a great way to thank local clubs, schools, volunteers and individuals for their contribution to sport – whether it is someone that has gone that extra mile in your local sports club, a team who has gone unbeaten during the season or an athlete that has become a champion in their sport.

Previous winners have included wheelchair tennis sensation Dermot Bailey.

The nomination period for Corby Council’s awards has been extended this year.

You now have until 12pm on Tuesday, September 18 to nominate your local sporting star.

There a total of 12 categories available, recognising everyone from teams, coaches, volunteers, athletes and more.

To submit your nomination go to www.corby.gov.uk/corbysportsawards and complete the online form.

Winners will be shortlisted by a panel and announced at an invite only awards ceremony later in the year held at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel.

A Corby Council spokesman said: “For more information about the sports awards and nomination process please contact the Sports Team on 01536 464047.

“Your help and generosity is greatly appreciated.”