Deadline extended for Corby’s Living Legends nominations

Nominations to find Corby’s ‘Living Legends’ will still be accepted after the closing date was extended.

Made In Corby has received £10,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund for a new and exciting project, Living Legends: Hidden Histories.

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the project will uncover the hidden stories of Corby and reflect the changing population of the town.

The group is looking for local people who have an extraordinary story to tell - an incredible experience, an uncelebrated achievement or a surprising fact about their life.

It is seeking nominations from local people putting forward their friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.

The deadline for nominations has now been extended until Sunday, February 18.

Made In Corby programme director Helen Willmott said: “We are thrilled that the Heritage Lottery Fund are supporting Living Legends: Hidden Histories, a project that originated from discussion with Love Corby members about celebrating the amazing people in Corby.

“We now need the town to think about the people they know and get their nominations in.”

Those nominated as a Living Legend so far include: former Everard Arms landlord Trevor Wright, Malcolm the Fish Man, Highland dancing champion Ross Armour, Adrenaline Alley director Mandy Young and more.

A community decision-making panel, drawn from the Corby Visitor Forum (Love Corby) members and sponsors, will work with the Made in Corby team to select the Living Legends.

To nominate a Living Legend, go to the “Corby’s Living Legends” Facebook page and upload your nomination or visit www.madeincorby.co.uk and download the nomination form.

Your nomination must include a maximum of 100 words and a photograph of the nominee or a photograph that relates to their story.