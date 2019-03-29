Deadline extended for Corby groups to apply for grants

Corby community organisations are being given extra time to submit an application or grant funding.

Local voluntary and community organisations can apply for money from the ‘One off Grants Pot’ of £300k.

Due to a number of community groups struggling with the timescale to submit an application to the Council, it has been agreed to extend the deadline to 5pm on Monday, April 1.

This money was agreed due to the increasing number of requests for funding support and in view of the continued strengthening of the Council’s financial position which is showing a balanced and sustainable position.

This money will give more local voluntary and community organisations the chance to apply for and receive funding from Corby Borough Council for the benefit of their project, ultimately giving back to the people of the Borough.

The extra funding will be available for one year and organisations can apply for anything up to the £300k but the grant award must be spent before 31st March 2020. To download an application form or for more information please click here, contact Corby Borough Council’s Community Development Officer on 01536 464144 or e-mail culture.leisure@corby.gov.uk.