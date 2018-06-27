Daughter shares memories of former mayor of Wellingborough

A former mayor of Wellingborough who was involved in numerous groups in and around the borough has died at the age of 90.

Clifford Roy Blackmore, who was always known as Roy, has died following a long battle with cancer.

Roy as mayor of Wellingborough

He was born in Southport and later went into banking, becoming manager of the Formby branch in 1957 before taking another manager role in Wellingborough in 1963.

Daughter Sue Wells said: “He was always known as Roy.

“He was mayor of Wellingborough with his late wife Mary who died in 2000, stood at the local elections, was on the council, was manager of the TSB, member of Chamber of Trade and governor for schools in Wellingborough.

“He set up bridge for U3A and taught and enjoyed playing bridge right up until last year.”

Roy had three children, Sue, Phil and Judith, and later became grandfather to Jack, Adam, Lauren, Tobias and Noah.

Despite moving to Rugby five years ago to be closer to daughter Sue, Roy was very well-known in Wellingborough.

He spent 16 years as a borough councillor in Wellingborough, including the role of mayor in 1987/88, and four years as a county councillor.

Roy, who enjoyed gardening, was a governor at several schools in the town, including Hardwick Infants, Hardwick Junior and Weavers.

He was also involved with numerous groups in the area, including county and local branches of Age Concern, a trustee at Lilley Homes, treasurer for All Hallows PCC for eight years, committee member at Wellingborough Talking Newspaper as well as ex treasurer and life member of the Probus Club of Wellingborough.

Roy’s funeral is being held at Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby at 1pm on July 9.

It is family flowers only, but donations can be made to Cancer Research in Roy’s memory.

The funeral will be followed by food at The Stag and Pheasant in Rugby.