Date for Corby consultation extended

Corby Council has extended the deadline for its own consultation on changes to local government in the county.

Following Corby’s additional public meeting on unitary authority proposals held this week, Corby Council is extending its deadline for completed consultation forms to be submitted to ensure residents have enough time to have their say.

The council is holding its own consultation process as well as being part of the countywide consultation.

Corby Council’s consultation documents were delivered to all households within the borough and these can now be returned up until the new date of Friday, July 20.

Council leader Tom Beattie said: “We have listened to some concerns residents have had and want to ensure everyone that wants to have their say in Corby can do so.

“Anyone that hasn’t got a consultation form we would urge them to please get in contact with our communications officer who will ensure you get the relevant documents.

“We have been pleased with the amount of feedback we have received from our residents so far, however the more people that have their say the stronger our voice is here in Corby.”

Residents that haven’t received a consultation letter can get in touch with Kim Buzzard on 01536 464022 or email kim.buzzard@corby.gov.uk for further information and help.

There is also a petition style document available to sign and leave comment at the Corby Cube front desk.

Responses will be used to inform Corby Council’s final response to the Secretary of State.

Corby’s consultation is being held in addition to the countywide consultation that all Northamptonshire authorities are a part of.

The countywide consultation is open until July 22.

People are being encouraged to have their say via the countywide consultation by going online to complete a questionnaire at www.futurenorthants.co.uk or you can pick up a copy of the consultation document at:

- Corby Library and Danesholme Library

- Corby Cube helpdesk

- Corby East Midlands International Pool

- Lodge Park Sports Centre

- Community centres

People in Corby are being urged to get involved in both consultation exercises to ensure that the voice of Corby people is heard.

Residents can also get further information from the dedicated page at www.corby.gov.uk/singletier.