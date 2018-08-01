'Dangerous' Northamptonshire man jailed after pleading guilty to child sexual offences

A 72-year-old man has been sentenced to five years and four months behind bars after pleading guilty to child sex offences.

Kenneth Smith, previously of Tweed Close in Daventry, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, July 30.

He was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and four years on licence.

In addition, the judge also imposed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order against him which will last for life and prohibits him from ever having contact with children.

DC Laura Jardine who led the investigation said: "Kenneth Smith is a dangerous individual who I’m very pleased is now behind bars.

"It takes an extraordinary amount of courage for anyone to come forward and tell the police that something like this happened to them so I want to commend this girl for showing the bravery that she has throughout this investigation.

"If you have been affected by this case and want to report a sexual offence, no matter how historic, you are strongly encouraged to contact us on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."