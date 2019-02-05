‘Dangerous’ Kettering footpath to be repaired

A Kettering footpath that has been closed off for nine months will finally be repaired.

Part of the pavement at the top of St Peter’s Avenue has been blocked off since May last year after tree roots grew, forcing the path to rise and crack in places.

An adjacent wall has also cracked and has been fenced off because it is leaning, forcing people to walk in the road.

Northamptonshire County Council, which is responsible for footpaths, said it was unable to repair it because it could further damage the wall. Kettering Council said the condition of the wall wasn’t enough to warrant its intervention, leaving the councils at a stand-off and the footpath still closed off.

But they have now agreed to work together to fix the situation.

Labour councillor Mick Scrimshaw, who sits on both councils, said: “I am delighted that Kettering Council and Northamptonshire County Council are not only talking to each other but working with each other to sort this.

“I still fear this won’t be repaired as soon as I hoped but it’s a positive step.”

Cllr Scrimshaw added that the closure was causing problems for people in wheelchairs and parents with their children, forcing them to cross the road at busy times.

He said: “I push someone in a wheelchair there quite often and it’s been difficult to navigate, even dangerous at times.

“People with children in pushchairs are having to cross the road and frankly for the people who live there it’s an eyesore.

Both councils confirmed they were working to fix the footpath.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “We are working with Kettering Borough Council to plan a schedule of repairs to the public footpath on St Peter’s Avenue in Kettering.

“Repairs will be scheduled as soon as possible.”

A Kettering Council spokesman said: “We are working with Northants County Council in order to progress the work required as soon as possible.”