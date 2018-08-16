Dancers invited to audition for cast of Kettering panto

Shining stars are being invited to audition for this year’s pantomime at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre - Aladdin - which runs from December 13 to January 6.

Auditions for dancers aged from eight to 17, take place on Saturday, September 15, at the Lighthouse Theatre.

Those selected will join the star-studded cast which includes Arthur Bostrom (BBC’s ‘Allo ‘Allo) and Britain’s Got Talent dance sensations Twist and Pulse, who are also directing and choreographing the show.

A spokesman for the show said: “Back by popular demand are Michael Neilson as Widow Twankey and Mark Pearce as Wishee Washee. The title role will be played by West End star Lisa Mathieson.

“Audition places are filling up fast so to guarantee yours, make sure you register quickly by emailing auditions@jordanproductionsltd.co.uk and put ‘Aladdin- Kettering’ in the subject line.

“This year’s Kettering panto is going to be simply genie-us, following the fabulous reviews for last year’s smash hit, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Widow Twankey wants a husband, evil Abanazaar wants the magic lamp, Aladdin wants adventure ... and Wishee Washee wants a clean vest – can the Genie grant all of their wishes?

“We promise you another show jam-packed with all of the essential panto ingredients plus top-class live music, jaw-dropping dance routines, a fabulous cast, dazzling sets and a magic carpet ride through a spectacular adventure.”