Dancers from Rushden, Irthlingborough, Stanwick and Wollaston off to World Street Dance Championships

Students from the Northants branch of Dancevybz are heading to Glasgow this weekend to compete at the 2018 UDO World Street Dance Championships.

More than 30 dancers from across the county have been training up to four times a week since qualifying before the summer in preparation for the biggest competition in the street dance calendar.

Children aged between seven and 20 from Rushden, Stanwick, Irthlingborough and Wollaston will be competing in beginner to advanced teams, quads, duos and solo categories in the hope of replicating the school’s success in the 2017 season.

That year saw U18 team Frenzy take second prize in the European Championships and third place in the World Championships, and Chelveston resident Elodie Card was named European Champion in the U14 solo category.

Dancevybz school principle Sarah Massey said: “Our dancers are regularly competing and winning at the highest level, on the world stage, and I couldn’t be prouder.

“Thanks to their hard work and the continued commitment and dedication of our teachers, we are heading to Glasgow full of optimism and expect to return with plenty more silverware for our trophy cabinet.”

The school is looking for dancers to join the school in the new term, from beginner to advanced level aged between seven and 25.

It will be holding auditions on Sunday, September 2, from 10am at Sharnbrook Studio with a VIP choreographer.

Dancevybz teams have performed all over the world.

The school’s adult team Execute have previously ranked third in the world, while boys crew Kazzum has won the UK Hip Hop Championships, competed in Las Vegas, and reached the live finals of Sky One’s Got to Dance.

For more information about Dancevybz, which runs classes in Wellingborough, Rushden and Sharnbrook, visit www.Dancevybz.co.uk.