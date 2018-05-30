Damaged bridge near Wellingborough won’t open until 2019

A road near Wellingborough which has been closed since a crash damaged a bridge will not open until next year.

Hardwater Road, between Great Doddington and Wollaston, was closed after a crash at about 5pm on May 22.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision which caused ‘severe damage’ to the bridge over the river.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: “A collision affecting one of the bridges at Hardwater Road, Great Doddington, has caused severe damage to railings, headwalls and edge protection, meaning the bridge will remain closed for safety reasons.

“Due to the extent of the damage and the age of the structure, specialist repairs are required.”

The crossing runs through what the Environment Agency class as a ‘main river’ meaning assessments - which can take several months - must take place.

The spokesman added: “Before this work can begin, the Environment Agency will be carrying out an ecological assessment to look for evidence of protected species within the vicinity of the bridge.

“Therefore we expect repairs to begin in February 2019.”

The work is expected to take between one and two months which means the road will not open until March or April 2019.