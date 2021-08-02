Dad-of-six who "lived life to the max" named as victim in fatal bike crash on Northampton A43

Dad-of-six Jaime Crouch died after his bike crashed on Lumbertubs Way early on Saturday

The family of a dad-of-six who died following a motorbike crash on Saturday have described him as a "compassionate, hilarious, crazy and free-spirited" man.

Crash investigators believe Jaime Lee Crouch died after his blue Yamaha R6 hit a kerb on the A43 Lumbertubs Way at around 6.35am.

Jaime was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries but sadly died later on Saturday (July 31).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family have today (Monday) released a statement saying: "We as a family are absolutely devastated by the loss of Jaime — our much-loved father, fiancé, brother, and son.

“Jaime was a compassionate, hilarious, crazy and free-spirited person who lived life to the max.

"He will be greatly missed by us all, especially by his six children who he loved more than anything.

“We ask for our privacy to be respected during this difficult time, so we can grieve in peace.”

Lumbertubs Way remained closed for most of Saturday between St Gregory's roundabout and Riverside while investigation work was carried out

Officers from Northamptonshire's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are attempting to find out what caused the crash have launched an appealing for witnesses.

In particular, they are keen to trace as a witness the driver of a large, black, American-style 4x4 vehicle who stopped to offer assistance. Detectives are asking anyone in nearby Edgemont Road, Standerns Barn Road and Wilford Avenue to check doorbell, dashcam or CCTV cameras to see if they can spot the vehicle.

Anyone with information can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 84 of July 31, 2021.

Police have yet to identify the victim of another bike crash in Northampton on Thursday night.

A 24-year-old man died in hospital after suffering serious head, leg and chest injuries when his Honda was in collision with a Vauxhall Corsa at about 9pm at the junction of Harlestone Road and Lodge Way.