A cyclist was injured after a collision in Corby yesterday (Thursday).

Police were called shortly before 4.15pm to the crash in Earlstrees Road.

An air ambulance was also at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 4.15pm to a collision between a Toyota and a cyclist.

“The cyclist, a 25-year-old Corby man, was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries.”