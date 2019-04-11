Cyclist suffers serious injuries after car crashes during police chase through Isham this morning

A car being pursued by police officers was involved in a serious collision.

Station Road in Burton Latimer remains closed this afternoon after the incident at about 9am, when officers were following a car and there was a collision with a cyclist.

The collision has closed the junction at the Orlingbury Road

Two damaged cars remained at the bottom of Station Road at its junction with Bridle Road this afternoon.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and has been taken to University Hospital Coventry.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Because the vehicle involved in the collision was being pursued by police, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Anyone with information should call 101.

Motorist are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

Station Road in Burton Latimer, at its junction with Bridle Road, is closed and will remain so for some time.