Cyclist in Northampton rushed to hospital after motorist failed to stop at crash scene

Witnesses are being sought in Northampton after a hit-and-run incident involving a car and a cyclist.

The collision took place in St Peters Way, Northampton at about 9.20pm on Friday (February 9), Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene of the collision, which left the cyclist requiring hospital treatment.

It is believed the car made off towards the St Peter’s Way roundabout following the collision.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615.