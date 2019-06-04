Cyclist hit by lorry near Earls Barton

A cyclist was left with serious injuries after being hit by a lorry nears Earls Barton this morning (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called after the collision near the Hardwater crossroads at the junction of Hardwater Road and Earls Barton Road just after 9.30am.

Emergency services were at the scene this morning.

The cyclist, a woman, was taken to Northampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “They are not thought to be life-threatening.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.

Hardwater Road towards Wollaston was closed while officers dealt with the collision before it re-opened at about 11.30am.

Witnesses should contact police on 101.