A woman was attacked by two dogs while she was out cycling.

The incident happened between 2pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 11, when a woman was cycling along the bridleway alongside Willows Nursery, near the A43 Mawsley turn.

She was attacked by two Alsatian dogs. The dogs bit and scratched her on her thighs.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.