Two cars and a bicycle were involved in a crash in Northamptonshire this morning

Emergency services were called at 7.36am after reports of a collision involving a red Skoda, a silver Cadillac and a bike at the junction of Sywell Road and Highfield Road.

The cyclist and one of the drivers were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Sywell Road is now open but Highfield Road was still closed at 9am.