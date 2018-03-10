Cycle ride to raise funds for Gretton-based charity

Experienced cyclists and beginners will come together to raise funds for popular Gretton-based charity the Travers Foundation.

The Gretton Charity Sportive can now be pencilled on to calendars after it was revealed it will be held on June 9.

Cyclists have the option of a 30-mile route which offers 1,800ft of climbing or the more challenging 4,100ft climb of the 64-mile route.

The start is at the playing fields in Gretton with a staggered start for the long course from 9am and the shorter route from 9.30am.

Both rides follow the same route to Glapthorn near Oundle before heading back towards Gretton.

At Lyddington the long route then heads west and allows you spectacular views of the Eyebrook reservoir.

The route then winds its way through the beautiful Welland Valley, with the big test coming at about 50 miles up to Neville Holt.

There you are rewarded with some spectacular views across the Welland Valley.

The first feed station for both routes is at about 22 miles and the second at roughly 50 miles.

Showers are available at the Gretton sports club and the licensed bar will open at 11am.

At 1pm children will have their turn with an off-road fun bike route around the playing fields.

At the same time there is a barbecue, sponsored by the Blue Bell Inn in Gretton, selling food to replenish your energy levels before the excellent Top Banana Band get funky at 2pm.

Bruce Donald, event organiser and trustee of the Travers Foundation, said: “The Gretton Charity Sportive is a wonderful opportunity for riders of all abilities to have a great day out and raise money for our charity.

“The afternoon allows the family to join in and have a good time.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone in Gretton in June.”

The cycle rides cost £25 to enter.

To book, go to http://www.travers-foundation.org.uk.