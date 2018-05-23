Customers thanked for ongoing support of annual fundraiser by Rushden pub

A pub fundraiser has helped raise more than £1,300 for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

Steve Hajduk teamed up with The Welcome Inn in Rushden for its tenth annual event raising money for GOSH, the hospital in London which has the UK’s widest range of specialist health services for children.

Friday’s fundraiser included a raffle, auction and free disco/karaoke.

Steve said: “We raised over £1,300 for GOSH on Friday at The Welcome pub, it was a great night and a big thank you to the customers.

“This picture shows Nolan Warren with his son Dylan and myself.

“The shirt was signed by John Terry for Dylan and the cause which raised £500 donated by Nolan.”

Speaking ahead of the event, Steve had said they always get a good response for the annual fundraiser as it is for children who are very poorly - and he was right.

The £1,300 raised by last week’s event will go towards supporting the work of staff at GOSH who provide treatment, care and medical expertise which can often be life-saving for young patients.

Steve teamed up with landlady Megan for the event and is very grateful to her and all the regulars for their support over the years.

He said: “We have done this for approximately 10 years and the support from the regulars at The Welcome has been brilliant.

“This is a way of showing appreciation to the fabulous staff at this wonderful hospital.”