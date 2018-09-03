Customers step in to help with ‘aggressive’ woman at Wellingborough shop

Two customers stepped in to help after a woman started getting aggressive to staff in a town centre shop.

Dawn Burnage and her son Scott were shopping at Matalan in Wellingborough on Friday evening when the incident took place.

They intervened when they saw that staff were struggling with a woman while waiting for the police to arrive.

Dawn, who had only popped in to get some sunglasses for her and socks for her husband, said: “I have got bruises all over my chest and all over my arm.”

She also had her hair pulled during the incident, which she says lasted for between five and 10 minutes until the police turned up.

Dawn was left skaken by the ordeal and couldn’t believe the language being used to both her and the staff during it, all of which was in front of other customers including children in the store at the time.

But their efforts were appreciated by the staff, with Dawn adding: “The store lady said thank you.”

A spokesman for Northants Police confirmed that they were called to the store between 7pm and 7.15pm on Friday to reports of a woman who was ‘becoming aggressive to staff and customers.’

The spokesman added: “She had a coat on that was a store item and was refusing to take it off.

“Two witnesses stepped in to help.

“We have arrested a 41-year-old woman and she has been released under investigation.”