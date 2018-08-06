Customers raise hundreds of pounds for Rushden cat charity

Pet lovers in Rushden have helped raise more than £900 for Rushden Persian Rescue.

A nationwide fundraising event was held between June 6 and July 3 by Support Adoption For Pets, in conjunction with Pets At Home, to raise £550,000 to award to pet rescues across the UK.

Customers helped smash that target at the store in Crown Way, Rushden, and push it to £575,464 to help pets in need this summer.

To raise funds, customers bought £1 scratch cards in Pets At Home stores to be in with the chance of winning more than 175,000 prizes including HD TVs, National Trust memberships and Love2Shop vouchers as well as making donations directly in store.

Amy Wilson, fundraising manager at Support Adoption For Pets, said: “We are so delighted to see that the nation has come together to raise such an impressive amount for pets in need.

“The Pets At Home store teams are a real inspiration and their hard work will go towards helping fund some fantastic re-homing centres that will change the lives of pets in need.”

Pets At Home store managers Jessica Claringbold and Victoria Herriott said: “We’re thrilled to have raised £930 for Rushden Persian Rescue.

“The team thoroughly enjoyed working together to raise as much money as possible and we can’t wait to see the impact that our support has to help find loving homes for pets in Rushden.”

Support Adoption For Pets is a charity established by Pets at Home in 2006.

Since then it has helped more than 1,000 rehoming centres and animal welfare organisations across the UK.

In addition to its fundraising work, it also runs dedicated adoption centres in more than 440 Pets at Home stores.