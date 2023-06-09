And the 34-year-old is delighted to be sticking around for more next season.

Cruse, who has made nine appearances since joining Saints midway through last season, signed a contract extension at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he said: “The initial move to Saints came at the perfect time for me, as I was up in Edinburgh away from my family, so being back in the Premiership and back with them was a big pull,” he said.

Tom Cruse

“But since I got to the club, I’ve been blown away by how good it’s been.

"I’ve been on the phone to the coaches since the end of the season to tell them just how much I have enjoyed my time in Northampton so far.

“It was obviously disappointing to lose out in the semi-finals of the Premiership, but it was a really enjoyable run-in to the season – there is an unbelievable group of players, coaches and backroom staff at the club, and it was easy to come into this environment and feel welcome straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Saints is a club that is very much together, and well run from top to bottom.

"The fanbase is amazing, with the Gardens packed out every week – the atmosphere they create on matchday is unique and so I can’t wait to carry on in Northampton.”

“I think I’ve signed more autographs in the last few months than I have done the rest of my career put together, and it’s fantastic to feel that backing from the supporters.

“We’ve got a very strong group of hookers at the club, with everyone learning from each other and driving each other forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad