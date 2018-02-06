Crown court appearance for man accused of Kettering murder

A man has appeared in court in relation to the murder of a 29-year-old man in Kettering last month.

Clever Makande, 23, of Brandwood Crescent, Kings Norton, Birmingham, appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (Tuesday) charged with the murder of Tairu Jallow at his home in Havelock Street, Kettering, on January 14.

Tairu Jallow

He will enter a plea on March 6.

A provisional date for the trial has been set to start on July 16 and it is expected to last four weeks.

The investigation continues and a 29-year-old man from Birmingham and a 31-year-old man from Nottingham remain in custody on suspicion of murder.

Makande was remanded into custody.