Crowbar burglars disturbed by Kettering resident

Three burglars who tried to break into a house in Kettering are being hunted by police.

At around 6.20pm on Tuesday, April 9, three men were disturbed by a resident as they tried to break into the back of a property using a crowbar, and fled along Brambleside towards Kipling Road.

The suspects are described as three white men. One wore black clothing and baseball cap, had black clothing covering his mouth, and wore white trainers.

A second man wore a brown or dark beige jacket and dark shoes, and was seen wearing a dark baseball cap as he left the area.

The third man wore a dark beanie hat, a dark blue top which possibly had Adidas branding, dark trousers and dark shoes. He was carrying a small object as he left the scene.

Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.