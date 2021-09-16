'Zombie' knife among terrifying weapons seized during routine police call in Northampton village

Police seized a frightening array of weapons during a routine check on a property in a village near Northampton.

Officers following up a safeguarding report from a school uncovered a number of bladed items including a sword, sheath knife and "zombie" knife.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the items were seized under the Offensive Weapons Act and investigations are ongoing.

This double-bladed item was among the deadly weapons seized by police

Chief Constable Nick Adderley announced in May that tackling knife crime, domestic abuse, anti-social behaviour and organised crime gangs are his four main priorities.

He said: “I have always said police will not solve knife crime on its own. We need education within schools, colleges and at home.

“Education is first and foremost. From an enforcement side, there is stop and search where there are issues across the UK and we’re no exception here.

“We will continue working on ethics surrounding this to make sure we are doing it in the right areas and targeting the right people.

Other weapons found included a sword, sheath knife and knuckle duster

“We also want to push through stiffer sentences for those who do carry and use knives.

“People are more likely to carry a blade than a firearm because the sentence will be a lot less but the devastation is the same.”

Carrying a knife in a public place carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison and there is a minimum sentence of six months for anyone caught carrying one more than once.