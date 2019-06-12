WWII medals stolen in Northamptonshire village burglary

A collection of distinctive WWII medals were stolen in an break-in at a home near Brixworth.

The burglary happened in Brixworth Road, Spratton, on May 17 sometime between 8.30am and 12.15pm, where the medals (pictured) were stolen among other items and jewellery.

The offender or offenders broke in by smashing windows. Once inside they stole WW2 medals that belonged to the victim’s father, a distinctive Scouts silver acorn medal and some other distinctive jewellery.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.