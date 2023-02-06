Two women after wanted by police after a shopper at Rushden Lakes had her handbag stolen.

Today (February 4) officers released images of the pair after the incident at the retail park’s H&M store between 7.50pm and 8pm on Thursday, December 29.

A woman put her handbag on a shelf as she tried some shoes on and walked off, forgetting her handbag, but when she returned it had gone.

Police want to speak to these women

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the women in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

One of the wanted women