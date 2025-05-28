Woman with links to Kettering and Northampton WANTED after failing to face drugs possession charge in court

Rebecca Marie Law.

A woman with links to Northampton and Kettering is WANTED by police after failing to appear in court to face a drugs possession charge.

Rebecca Marie Law, aged 32, failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court on May 9, to face a charge of possession of a Class A drug following her arrest on April 18 this year.

Anyone who has seen Law or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000267909.