Woman with links to Corby wanted by police
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman with links to Corby is wanted by police on a warrant after failing to turn up at court.
Janine Michelle Bramwell, 47, was charged with possessing a class A drug on June 13 and should have appeared before magistrates in October.
But she did not turn up and today (January 2, 2024) Northamptonshire Police have appealed for information about her whereabouts.
A force spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Bramwell or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 23000627251 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”