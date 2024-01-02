She failed to turn up at court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman with links to Corby is wanted by police on a warrant after failing to turn up at court.

Janine Michelle Bramwell, 47, was charged with possessing a class A drug on June 13 and should have appeared before magistrates in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But she did not turn up and today (January 2, 2024) Northamptonshire Police have appealed for information about her whereabouts.

Janine Michelle Bramwell is wanted

A force spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen Bramwell or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.