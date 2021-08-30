Woman was able to 'fight off' attackers as she walked through Northampton alleyway, police say

A woman who was attacked in a Northampton alleyway was able to 'fight off' the suspects, police say.

Northamptonshire Police originally appealed for information on Friday (August 27) after the incident happened in East Hunsbury at around 11.50pm on Thursday (August 26).

Two men attacked a woman as she walked through an alleyway, which joins the A45 slip road and Butts Road near to Toby Carvery. She was able to 'fight them off' before a passerby shouted 'oi' and the attackers run away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleyway that joins the A45 slip road and Butts Road in East Hunsbury.

Officers investigating the incident have today (August 30) launched another appeal after new information came to light.

Police say the victim was able to 'fight the attackers off', and in the process 'bit and scratched one man to the face', causing injuries to his head and face.

The suspects are described as both speaking with Eastern European accents.

One, who is described as having a bald or shaved head, will have had fresh injuries to his head and face as a result of the incident.

Anyone who may have seen anyone in or around the area at the time of the assault, or who may have seen or know of anyone fitting the description of the man with facial injuries, or who has any information about the assault, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number: 21000497767.