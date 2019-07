A woman was taken to hospital after a crash in Kettering this lunchtime (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to Pytchley Road, near the junction with London Road, at about midday after two cars collided.

The road was blocked.

The road was blocked and the female driver of one of the cars, a Honda, was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said she was not believed to be injured and that she was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The road re-opened at about 12.45pm.