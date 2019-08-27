Woman shot with BB gun in Corby

A woman was shot with a BB gun in Corby moments after refusing to give a boy some money.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Willow Brook Road at about 3.30pm on Saturday (August 24).

Police are investigating

The woman was near the junction with Grendon Avenue when she was approached by a young boy, who asked her for a pound.

A police spokesman said: "She refused and a short time later she was shot in the arm with a BB gun, causing a small puncture wound to her arm."

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.