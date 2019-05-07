Woman’s lucky escape after car flips onto roof near Corby

A woman walked away unhurt after her car overturned near Corby yesterday (Monday).

Police were called to Oakley Road, between Rushton and the Oakley Hay roundabout, after reports of a single vehicle crash at 6.05pm.

For reasons unknown a Peugeot 107 had flipped onto its roof.

Fire crews were requested after they understood the driver was trapped in the car but she managed to get out of the car before they reached the scene.

A police spokesman said the woman didn’t need hospital attention.

The spokesman said: “She had a very lucky escape.”

The road re-opened by 6.40pm.