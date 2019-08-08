Woman robbed on her way to work in Kettering

A woman was shoved to the ground before being robbed in Kettering.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking to work in Edgar Road close to the junction of Naseby Road when she was attacked.

Police are investigating

At about 8am on Thursday, August 1, a "scrawny" white man pushed her from behind, causing her to fall and hit her head.

While she was on the floor he grabbed her bag and made off on a mountain bike.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as a white man, about 5ft 7in tall, of scrawny build and with mousy brown hair.

"He wore a grey hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms and rode an old-looking silver mountain bike."

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 19000403790.