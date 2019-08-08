Woman robbed on her way to work in Kettering

A woman was shoved to the ground before being robbed in Kettering.
The victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking to work in Edgar Road close to the junction of Naseby Road when she was attacked.
At about 8am on Thursday, August 1, a "scrawny" white man pushed her from behind, causing her to fall and hit her head.
While she was on the floor he grabbed her bag and made off on a mountain bike.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as a white man, about 5ft 7in tall, of scrawny build and with mousy brown hair.
"He wore a grey hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms and rode an old-looking silver mountain bike."
Any witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 19000403790.