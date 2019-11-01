Woman robbed on Corby's Beanfield estate

A man walked into a property in Corby and demanded a female victim hand over cash.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the woman was robbed in Lulworth Walk, Corby.

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 30, between 7.30pm and 7.50pm, when a man entered a property in the area and demanded cash from a woman inside.

The suspect is described as white, about 40 years old, 6ft and of skinny build. He had short dark hair and stubble and was smartly dressed with a blue shirt. He spoke with a local accent.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.