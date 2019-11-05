Woman robbed at Northampton supermarket cash point by man in daylight

The woman was robbed at the ATM outside Morrisons on Victoria Promenade, Northampton. Photo: Google

The attacker demanded cash from the victim at the Morrisons ATM in Victoria Promenade at about 3pm on Tuesday, October 29.

Another man came to help her and the suspect ran off towards Derngate, police said.

The suspect is described as an Asian man, aged 25-35 with a black stubble beard.

He was wearing black jogging bottoms, a blue coat and a grey hoody.

