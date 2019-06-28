Woman pushed and robbed of handbag in Northampton town centre

A handbag was snatched from a woman in Northampton in an early morning attack.

The robbery took place in Sheep Street between 4am and 4.20am on June 1.

A woman was pushed and robbed of her handbag in Sheep Street.

The victim and a friend had just crossed the road at traffic lights when a man approached from behind, pushed her and grabbed her bag.

The suspect is described as white, aged 30 to 35, about 5ft 11in, with an average build, bald head and pale complexion. He was wearing a grey jacket with black sleeves, dark-coloured trousers and light-coloured shoes.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.